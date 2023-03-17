Man Shot Dead, Another Wounded in Kingston

Two men were shot, one fatally by unknown assailant/s on Windward Road, Kingston 2 on Friday, March 17.
The deceased, who remains unidentified is of dark complexion, slim build, about 178 centimetres (5 feet 10 inches) long and has a bearded face. The body was clad in a blue t-shirt, grey jeans, black socks and one foot of blue and white Puma sneakers.
Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that about 2:15 a.m., they were alerted to explosions heard in the area. The men were found with multiple gunshot wounds. They were assisted to hospital where, the unidentified man was pronounced dead and the other admitted in serious condition.
Meanwhile, anyone who may be able to assist the police in identifying the body of the deceased is asked to contact the Elletson Road Police at 876-928-4200, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.