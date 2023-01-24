Man Shot Dead after Shooting Cop in Westmoreland

A man who reportedly shot and injured a police officer at a bar in Farm Pen district in Westmoreland, was fatally shot by the injured officer seconds later.
The alleged gunman has been identified as Mickel Davis, 33-year-old self-employed of Farm Pen district in Savanna la mar.
Reports by the police are that at about 10:30 pm, the police officer was at Chill Spot Sports Bar when he saw Davis with what appeared to be an illegal firearm under his jacket.
When approached by the officer, Davis allegedly pulled an illegal firearm and open fire hitting the policeman.
The injured cop returned the fire and killed Davis on the spot.
The incident was reported to the Independent Commission of Investigation which is now investigating the fatal shooting.