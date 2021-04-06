Man Shot at Poor Man Corner in St Thomas

The St Thomas police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting and wounding of a man, at a section of the Parish known as Poor Man Corner, on Thursday night, April 1.

Reports by the police are that about 7:00 pm, the victim was standing in his yard at Poor Man Corner, when he was approached by a man wearing a handkerchief over his face.

The man brandished a handgun and shot the victim multiple times before he escaped in the area on foot.

A resident in the community stumbled upon the wounded man, lying along the road while suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to hospital, where he was treated and admitted.

