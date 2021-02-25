Man Shot and Killed, Woman Shot and Injuried, in The Vicinity Of the UWI Hospital

Detectives are currently at a scene in the vicinity of the University Hospital of the West Indies, where a man was shot and killed, and a woman shot and injured, earlier today, on Thursday, February 25.

The investigators say they are not yet able to provide an identification for the deceased.

Reports by the Kingston police are that, shortly after 10:00 am, the now deceased was standing along a section of the roadway, in front of the University Hospital of the West Indies, when he was attacked by armed men, who shot him multiple times.

The female who was standing in the vicinity, got caught in the cross-fire, and was injured during the attack.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she was treated and admitted in stable condition.

The scene is still being processed.

