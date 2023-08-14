Man Shot and Killed while Coming from Wake Yard in Green Island, Hanover

The Green Island police in Hanover have commenced a probe into the death of a man, who was shot and killed by gunmen while returning from a Wake being held at Caudwell in Green Island, Hanover, on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Ryan Cross, believed to be in his thirties.

Reports are that Cross was last seen at a Wake Yard in the community at about 1:00 am,

Later on Sunday morning, residents living in the Caudwell community discovered him slumped around the steering wheel of his Toyota Corolla motor car, with gunshot wounds to his upper body and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, the scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue for post-mortem examination.

Fifty-two persons have been murdered throughout the parish of Hanover, since the start of the year.

