Man Shot and Killed, Teenage Girl Shot and Injured, in Westmoreland

Taxi Operator Shot and Killed in Flankers
Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): The Withorne police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man, and the shooting and wounding of a teenage girl, at Roaring River, Westmoreland, on Monday, March 23.

The deceased has been identified as Kashwayne Bennett of Whithorn, Westmoreland.

Reports by the police are that on Monday evening Bennett and the female were at a location in Roaring River, when they were pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting them both.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, both victims were rushed to hospital, where Bennett was pronounced dead, and the teenager admitted in serious condition.

