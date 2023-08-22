Man Shot and Killed Outside His gate in Lilliput, St James

The Barrett Town police in St James, have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a man, outside his gate, at Wagon Wheel, in Lilliput community, on Saturday afternoon, August 18.
The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old George Graham, a farmer also of Wagon Wheel.
Reports are that about 3:10pm, Graham and his girlfriend drove home to Wagon Wheel, in his Toyota Noah bus.
On reaching his gate, they were ambushed by armed men who opened fire, hitting him multiple times around the steering wheel.
Graham attempted to flee from the vehicle, but collapsed on the ground, and his attackers again opened fire hitting him multiple times.
He died on the scene, while his girlfriend managed to escape unhurt.
The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

