Man Shot and Killed on Spanish Town Road

A man was shot dead by unknown assailants on Spanish Town Road, Kingston 13, on Monday, May 30.

He has been identified as Sheldon Murray, 33, otherwise called ‘Kush’, or ‘Joe’ of Pretoria Road, Kingston 13.

According to Hunts Bay Police, Murray was at a bar at 8:15 a.m., when two armed men in a Toyota Fielder motorcar entered the premises and opened gunfire.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Murray was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigations are ongoing.