Man shot and killed in wholesale in Maxfield

One man who was shot multiple times later succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) earlier today. The incident occurred on Nelson Road, in the vicinity of Maxfield Avenue.

Reports from the police are that the injured man was in a wholesale in the area when he was pounced upon by a gunman who opened fire hitting him several times then fled the scene. The man was rushed to the Kingston Public Hospital in a private motor vehicle before police could arrive on the scene. The dead man has not yet been identified but St. Andrew South police are currently processing the scene.

Mckoy’s News will provide more details as this is a developing story.

 

Natasha Williams- News Reporter

 

