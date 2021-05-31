Man Shot and Killed in West End, Negril

The Negril police have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a man, in West End, Negril, on Saturday afternoon.

The investigators have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Reports by the police are that on Saturday afternoon, the now deceased was at a location in West End, Negril, when he was pounced upon by armed men.

The men opened fire hitting him multiple times, before making their escape on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar hospital, where he was pronounced dead.