Man Shot and Killed in West End, Negril

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The Negril police have commenced a probe into the shooting death of a man, in West End, Negril, on Saturday afternoon.

The investigators have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Reports by the police are that on Saturday afternoon, the now deceased was at a location in West End, Negril, when he was pounced upon by armed men.

The men opened fire hitting him multiple times, before making their escape on foot in the area.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the Savanna-la-mar hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....