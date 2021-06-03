Man Shot and Killed in St Andrew

The St Andrew police have commenced an investigation into the shooting death of a man, of Retreat Drive, in the parish on Monday, May 31.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Romaine Lewison, also of Retreat Drive.

Reports by the Constant Spring police are that about 5:00 pm, Lewison was standing along the roadway In his community, when a motor vehicle pulled up beside him.

The occupant of the vehicle opened fire hitting Lewison multiple times, before speeding away from the scene.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, Lewison was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

