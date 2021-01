A man was shot to death by unknown assailant/s in Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday, December 03.

He has been identified as 55-year-old Denzil Stewart of Old Harbour Road in Spanish Town.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 10:30 p.m., Stewart was standing at a shop when he was pounced upon by armed men who opened fire hitting him several times. The Police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.