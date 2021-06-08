Man Shot and Killed in Shrewsbury, Westmoreland

The Whithorne police have commenced an investigation into the death of a man, who was shot by armed men in Logwood district, Shrewsbury, Westmoreland, on Saturday, June 5.

He has been identified as 40-year-old Gregory Scarlett, labourer also of Logwood district.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 8:30 pm, Scarlett was walking along a section of the Shrewsbury main road, when he was pounced upon by armed men, and shot multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Scarlett was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

