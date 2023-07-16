Man Shot and Killed in Rejoin, Hanover, Wanted Man Shot and Injured

The Lucea police in Hanover, have not yet released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Rejoin district in the parish, on Friday night, July 14.
Reports are that the now/-deceased who was allegedly harbouring a fugitive, was at home in Rejoin, when armed men went in search of a man who is wanted by the police for murder.
The men opened fire on the occupant of the house killing the home owner on the spot.
Detectives said based on investigations, it is believed that the wanted man who was at the premises, was allegedly also shot and injured during the shooting.