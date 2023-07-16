Bottom Pen Man Gunned Down outside Island Grill in Montego Bay

Man Shot and Killed in Rejoin, Hanover, Wanted Man Shot and Injured

Leave a Comment / By / July 16, 2023

The Lucea police in Hanover, have not yet released the identity of a man who was shot and killed in Rejoin district in the parish, on Friday night, July 14.

Reports are that the now/-deceased who was allegedly harbouring a fugitive, was at home in Rejoin, when armed men went in search of a man who is wanted by the police for murder.

The men opened fire on the occupant of the house killing the home owner on the spot.

Detectives said based on investigations, it is believed that the wanted man who was at the premises, was allegedly also shot and injured during the shooting.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: