Man Shot and Killed in Old Harbour, St Catherine

22-year-old Romario Harvey, a labourer of Spring Village district, Old Harbour, St Catherine, was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Island Farm district, Old Harbour, St Catherine, on Tuesday, November 9.

Reports from the Old Harbour police are that about 8:40 pm, residents reportedly heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community and summoned the police.

On arrival of the lawmen, Harvey was seen lying along the roadway in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to his body.

The scene was processed and Harvey was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

