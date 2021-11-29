Man Shot and Killed in Old Braeton

A man was shot and killed by gunmen, while he stood among a group of men in front of a hardware in Old Braeton, Spanish Town, St Catherine Yesterday.

The victim has been identified as Dwight Cespedes, of Old Braeton. He is the brother of the owner of Ces Hardware.

According to reports, the assailants approached the group of men standing in front of Ces Hardware on Braeton Boulevard.

The gathering is said to have fled upon seeing the attackers, but Cespedes stayed behind and was shot multiple times.

He was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital and where he was pronounced dead.