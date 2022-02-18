Man Shot and Killed in Montpelier, St James

The Cambridge police have launched an investigation into the death of a man, who was shot and killed in Montpelier, St James, on Wednesday morning, February 16.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Doman, a mechanic also of Montpelier, St James.

Reports by the police are that about 2:00am, residents summoned the police after hearing gunshots being fired in the community.

The police drove to the location and discovered the now deceased lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds all over his body.

Doman was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com