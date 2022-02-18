Man Shot and Killed in Montpelier, St James

The Cambridge police have launched an investigation into the death of a man, who was shot and killed in Montpelier, St James, on Wednesday morning, February 16.

The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Doman, a mechanic also of Montpelier, St James.

Reports by the police are that about 2:00am, residents summoned the police after hearing gunshots being fired in the community.

The police drove to the location and discovered the now deceased lying in a pool of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds all over his body.

Doman was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.