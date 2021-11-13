Man Shot and Killed in Montego Bay Transport Centre

The Barnett Street police in Montego Bay, St James, are presently at a scene in the Montego Bay Transport Centre, where a man was shot and killed earlier today, Saturday, November 13.

Reports are that shortly after 6:30 am, the unidentified male allegedly carried out an armed robbery at a section of the Fishing Village at Howard Cooke Boulevard, when he was chased and shot multiple times in the transport Centre.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the man was seen lying in the bus park with multiple gunshot wounds.

Unconfirmed reports are that an illegal firearm was also recovered at the scene.

MORE ON THIS STORY TO FOLLOW DURING THE COURSE OF THE DAY