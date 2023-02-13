Man Shot and Killed in Manchester

The police in Manchester  are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Old England community in the parish on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Aldo Scott, 37, otherwise called ‘Shortman’ and ‘Chuckum’, a farmer of a May Day district address. 

At approximately 1:15 a.m., residents reportedly heard explosions and called the police. Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Scott was found in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Manchester police, Scott was person of interest in connection with murder that occurred in the Porus district in December 

 

