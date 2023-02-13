Man Shot and Killed in Manchester

The police in Manchester are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man in Old England community in the parish on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Aldo Scott, 37, otherwise called ‘Shortman’ and ‘Chuckum’, a farmer of a May Day district address.
At approximately 1:15 a.m., residents reportedly heard explosions and called the police. Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Scott was found in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.
He was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Manchester police, Scott was a person of interest in connection with a murder that occurred in the Porus district in December