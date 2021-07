One man was shot and killed along Towari Crescent in the Kingston West area just moments ago.

Police reported that the gunmen who carried out the attack, escaped in a waiting motor vehicle.

The deceased man has not yet been identified.

Police Officers from the Kingston West Police Division probed the scene and investigations are currently ongoing.

Mckoy’s News will provide more updates on this story.

Mckoy’s News Senior Writer- Natasha Williams.