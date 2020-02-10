Man Shot and Killed in Hopewell, Hanover

Latest Jamaica News, Hanover (McKoy’s News): The Sandy Bay police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man in Hopewell. Square, Hopewell, Hanover on Sunday night, February 9.

The deceased has been identified as Damion Buchanan, 28-year-old laborer of Camp Road, also in Hopewell.

Reports by the police are that about 9:30 p.m., Buchanan was among a group of persons standing beside a stall in Hopewell community, when he was approached by a man who brandished a handgun and opened fire hitting him to his head.

The gunman made his escape in the area on foot, while the police were summoned and upon arrival, Buchanan was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.