Man Shot and Killed in Half Way Tree

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): The Half-Way Tree police have commenced an investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man along Dillon Avenue, in the vicinity of Half Way Tree, on Wednesday night February 12.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

Reports by the police are that about 10:00 p.m., the now deceased was standing along a section of Dillon Avenue, when he was pounced upon by armed men who shot him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, the victim who was discovered suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.