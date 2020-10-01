Man Shot and Killed in Greenland, Hanover

Detectives attached to the Lucea police department, are presently at a murder scene in Green Island, Hanover, where a man was gunned down in cold blood in the community, on Wednesday night, September 30.

The police say so far they have not gotten an identification for the deceased.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 7:00 pm, the man was standing at a section of Greenland community known as Etten Lane, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

The gunmen fled the scene on foot, while the Lucea police were summoned and upon their arrival, they started the processing of the scene.