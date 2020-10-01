Man Shot and Killed in Greenland, Hanover

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Detectives attached to the Lucea police department, are presently at a murder scene in Green Island, Hanover, where a man was gunned down in cold blood in the community, on Wednesday night, September 30.

The police say so far they have not gotten an identification for the deceased.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 7:00 pm, the man was standing at a section of Greenland community known as Etten Lane, when he was ambushed and shot multiple times by armed men.

The gunmen fled the scene on foot, while the Lucea police were summoned and upon their arrival, they started the processing of the scene.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....