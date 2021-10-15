Man Shot and Killed in Granville, St James

The Granville police in St James have commenced an investigation, surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed along a section of 13th Street in the community, on Thursday, October 14.

The police have not yet released the identity of the victim.

Reports by the police are that residents reported hearing gunshots at a section of the community and summoned them.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was discovered with gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

