Man Shot and Killed in Duhaney Park

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Thirty-four-year-old Apel Brown, laborer of Sherlock Crescent and Chancer Avenue in Duhaney Park, Kingston 20, was shot and killed by gunmen along Walcott Avenue on Monday night, February 17.

Reports by the Hunts Bay police are that shortly after 11:00 p.m., Brown was walking along a section of the roadway when he was pounced upon by armed men, who opened fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body.

Residents in the community summoned the police and upon arrival, the scene was processed and brown who was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police say they have some strong leads into the incident and expect to make a breakthrough in short order.