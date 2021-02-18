Man Shot and Killed in Downtown Kingston

30-year-old Ricardo McQueen, of Rock Hall, St Andrew, was shot and killed by unknown assailants on North Street, in downtown Kingston, on Tuesday, February 16.

Reports by the Denham town police are that, shortly after 5:50 pm, McQueen was walking along a section of the roadway when he was ambushed by two armed men, one of whom shot him multiple times.

The men made their escape on foot in the area, while the police were summoned.

On the arrival of the lawmen, the scene was processed and the body of the wounded man transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.