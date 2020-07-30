Man Shot and Killed in Cornwall Courts

The St James police are carrying out investigation surrounding the shooting death of a man in Cornwall Courts, St James, on Wednesday night, July 29.

The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Kirk Grigg, also of Cornwall Courts.

Reports by the police are that about 10:45 pm, Grigg was walking home when he was pounced upon by armed men, as he reached the vicinity of his gate.

The men opened fire hitting him multiple times before escaping in the area on foot.

Members of Grigg’s family heard the gunshots and came outside to investigate, where they stumbled upon his body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the scene was processed and the victim transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

