One man was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Bucknors district, Clarendon, on Wednesday, June 8.

He has been identified as 27-year-old Ravie Davis, also of Clarendon address.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 9:30 pm, Davis was standing along a section of the roadway, when a lone gunman approached and opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The gunman made his escape in the area, while the wounded man was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.