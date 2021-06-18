Man Shot and Killed in Bull Bay, another Shot and Injured

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

One man was shot and killed in Bull Bay, St Thomas, on Wednesday, June 15, and another man shot and injured.

He has been identified as 24-year-old Rayon Mckently, of Nine Miles, also in Bull Bay, St Thomas.

Reports are that about 9:45 pm, McKently and two other men were sitting along a section of the roadway, when they were pounced upon by men armed with handguns.

The men opened fire at the group hitting McKently and the other man, who ran from the location.

He was chased by the men who caught up with him, and killed him on the spot. A male resident walked outside his house after hearing the gunshots being fired, and he was shot in the regions of his leg by the gunmen.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....