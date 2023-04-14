Man Shot and Killed in Anchovy, St James

A man was shot dead while riding his bicycle in Anchovy, St James on Thursday, April 14.
He has been identified as 42-year-old Valroe Scott, otherwise called ‘Eagle’ and ‘Genna’, a construction worker of Anchovy Meadows.
According to Anchovy police, Scott was riding his bicycle along Cotton Tree Heights in Anchovy around 5:30 p.m. when he was attacked and shot several times by gunmen.
The police were alerted and, upon their arrival, Scott was discovered with gunshot wounds to his head, chest and feet.
He was pronounced dead at Cornwall Regional Hospital.
