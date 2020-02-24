Man Shot and Killed, Baby Shot and Injured in Downtown Kingston

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the Kingston police Division are carrying out investigations surroundings the shooting death of a man,and the shooting and wounding of a small child, in downtown Kingston, on Sunday morning, February 24.

Reports are that on Sunday morning February 23, the now deceased was among a group of persons at West Street, when armed men drove to the area and opened fire, hitting the male victim, and a one-year-old child.

The police were summoned, and both victims were rushed to hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The baby was treated and released.