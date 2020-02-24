Man Shot and Killed, Baby Shot and Injured in Downtown Kingston

Nicholas Henry Killed in Police Shootout
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Kingston (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the Kingston police Division are carrying out investigations surroundings the shooting death of a man,and the shooting and wounding of a small child, in downtown Kingston, on Sunday morning, February 24.

Reports are that on Sunday morning February 23, the now deceased was among a group of persons at West Street, when armed men drove to the area and opened fire, hitting the male victim, and a one-year-old child.

The police were summoned, and both victims were rushed to hospital where the man was pronounced dead. The baby was treated and released.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

celebration-of-peace
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....