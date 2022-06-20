Man Shot and Killed at Sizzla’s Judgement Yard in August Town

A man was shot and killed in Judgement Yard in August Town, St. Andrew on Sunday (June 19) night.

The victim who goes by the name of “Culture”, is alleged to be a bodyguard of reggae singer Sizzla Kalonji.

So far, attempts to speak with Sizzla have been unsuccessful.

According to reports, the police were summoned to one of Sizzla’s properties, Judgement Yard, where the man’s body was discovered, and was later removed to the morgue.

The police in St. Andrew Central have stated that they are unable to verify that the man was Sizzla’s bodyguard.

The police reported discovering at least 11 spent shells at the scene.

According to the police, multiple attempts to contact Sizzla, who was not present at Judgement Yard, have not been successful as his number rings without an answer.