Man Shot and Killed at Montego Heights, St James

The Montego Hills police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a man, who was shot and killed by armed men along the roadway in Monego Heights, St James, on Sunday morning, June 6.

Dead is Earl Montaque, of a Salt Spring address, also in St James.

Reports by the Montego Hills police are that about 7:40 am, residents living in a section of Montego Heights called Resort Drive, summoned the police after hearing loud explosions coming from a section of the community.

The police responded, and upon arrival in the area, they discovered a fielder motor car crashed into a wall.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of Montaque, who was slumped around the steering wheel with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

