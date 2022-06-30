Man Shot and Killed at Home in St Thomas

A man from St. Thomas was shot dead at his home on Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Odain Thompson, a construction worker of Heartease district, Yallahs in the parish.

According to reports, Thompson was among a group of people sitting on his verandah at 10:00 p.m., when men entered the premises and opened fire, hitting him multiple times.

Odain Thompson is the brother of Alwayne Thompson, who was shot and killed by police in a double shooting in April of this year.

In that incident, both men were killed after one of them allegedly pointed a gun at the police officer. The officer took evasive action and opened fire.

Alwayne Thompson is said to have been charged with crimes in the parish more than once and also done time in prison.

