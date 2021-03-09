Man Shot and Killed, another Shot and Killed, in Constant Spring

Detectives assigned to the St Andrew North Police Division are carrying out investigations surrounding the death of a man, and the shooting and wounding of another, during an incident along Vermont Avenue, Constant Spring, on March 8.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Carlton Brown, a mechanic of Vermont Avenue, also in Constant Spring.

Reports by the Constant Spring police are that about 11;45 am, Brown and the other man were standing in the parking lot of his housing complex, when a man armed with a handgun approached them and opened fire hitting them both.

The man ran from the scene and escaped in the area on foot, while the police were summoned and upon arrival, both injured men were rushed to hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead, and the other man treated and admitted.