Man Shot and Killed, Another Shot and Injured in Westmoreland

Latest Jamaica News, Westmoreland (McKoy’s News): Detectives in Westmoreland are probing the shooting of two men, one fatal, in Broughton district, in the parish on Wednesday, March 11.

The deceased has been identified as 23-year-old Daniel Bailey, fisherman also of Broughton district.

Reports by the Little London police are that about 8:45 p.m., on Wednesday, Bailey and another man were walking home from a shop in their community, when a motor car drove up to them.

The men brandished handguns and opened fire hitting Bailey and the other man, before speeding away.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both men were discovered along the roadway in a pool of blood. They were taken to hospital where Bailey was pronounced dead, and the other man admitted in serious condition.