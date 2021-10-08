Man Shot and Killed Along Salt Spring Road, in St James

The Montego Hills police are presently at a crime scene along Salt Spring Road in Montego Bay, St James, where one man was shot and killed inside his motor vehicle, about 12:00 noon, today, October 7.

Reports are that, the now-deceased was travelling in his motor car along the Salt Spring main road, when on reaching a section of the roadway in the vicinity of the playing field, and an area known as ‘Fada Shop’, he was ambushed by armed men who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the victim was discovered suffering from gunshot wounds, slumped inside the car.