Man Shot and Killed along Mountain View Avenue, another Shot and Killed

One man was shot and killed, and another shot and injured, after gunmen carried out a drive-by shooting at sections of Mountain View Avenue, in Kingston, on Wednesday, March 24.

The investigators have not yet released the identity of the deceased, but have indicated that he goes by the name ‘Keno’.

Reports by the police are that both victims who reside in the Nannyville community, were heading home from a Hardware store, when the Toyota Pro-box motor car in which they were traveling, was intercepted by armed men who opened fire hitting them both.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, both injured victims were rushed to hospital, where the man known as Kino died, and the other victim treated and admitted, in serious condition