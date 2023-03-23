Man Shot and Killed Along Maxfield Avenue, Woman Shot and Injured

The Hunts Bay police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a man, and the shooting and wounding of a woman along Maxfield Avenue, Kingston 13, on Wednesday, March 22.
The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Roger Brown, u employed also of Maxfield Avenue.
Reports are that about 8:50pm, Brown and the female were standing along the roadway when they were approached by men armed with handguns, and who opened fire hitting them multiple times.
The police were summoned and upon arrival both victims were rushed to hospital, where Brown was pronounced dead, and the female treated and admitted.