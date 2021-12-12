Man Shot and Killed, 4-year-old Boy Wounded on Mannings Hill Road

The Constant Spring Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred on Mannings Hill Road on Saturday (December11), that resulted in the death of one man and the wounding of a four-year-old boy.

According to preliminary reports, about 5:50 a.m., men in a blue sedan opened fire on a group of men on Mannings Hill Road, then fled the area.

An adult male and a 4-year-old child were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were both rushed to hospital where the adult victim was pronounced dead and the child admitted in critical condition.