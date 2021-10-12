Man Shot and Injured on Compound of Spanish Town Examination Depot

The police in St Andrew are now conducting investigations into an incident, where a man was shot and injured, on the compound of the Examination Depot along Spanish Town Road, in the parish yesterday.

Investigators have not yet released the identity of the wounded victim, but reported that he was shot by a lone gunman.

Reports are that during the mid-hours of Monday afternoon, the victim was among persons at the examination Depot, when he was approached by a man who brandished a handgun, and opened fire hitting him to his body.

The attacker is alleged to have run from the compound and escaped in a waiting motor.

The police were summoned to the scene, and upon their arrival, the wounded man was rushed to hospital, where he was treated and admitted in stable condition.