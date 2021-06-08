Man Shot and Injured in Norwood Gardens

The Montego Hills police have commenced an investigation into the shooting and wounding of a man, at his home in Norwood Gardens, St James, on Sunday, June 7.

The victim who has been identified as a 25-year-old labourer, also of Norwood and Salt Spring addresses, remains at hospital in serious but stable condition.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 pm, the victim and family members were inside his yard, in Norwood Gardens, when he went to the back of the house to take a bath.

He was ambushed by a lone gunman who opened fire hitting him multiple times, before making his escape in the area on foot.

The injured man ran towards his house and collapsed. He was later assisted to hospital by relatives, where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

This shooting comes in the wake of a series of gun attacks carried out by armed men in Norwood, and neighbouring communities over the past week.