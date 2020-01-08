Man Shot and Injured in Catherine Hall, Montego Bay

Latest Jamaica News, Montego Bay (McKoy’s News): Detectives attached to the Freeport police station are presently gathered at a scene in Catherine Hall, Montego Bay, where one man was reportedly shot and injured by armed men, this morning.

Reports by the police are that about 9:00 a.m., the victim was among a group of persons standing along a section of the roadway in Catherine Hall community when he was ambushed by armed men.

The gunmen opened fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body, before escaping in a motor car.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded man was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.