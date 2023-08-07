Man Shot and Injured at McQuarrie Drive in Hopewell, Hanover

A man was treated for gunshot wounds at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover, on Monday morning, August 7, after being shot and injured by a lone gunman at Mcquarrie Drive, in Hopewell community.
Reports are that shortly before 10:00am, the man was walking at a section of Mcquarrie known as Church Lane, when he was ambushed and shot by a lone gunman.
The victim managed to run from the scene despite being shot and raise an alarm.
A Joint police/military team was dispatched in the community in search of the gunman, and to help restore calm to the area.