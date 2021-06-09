Man Said to be an Ex-Cop Taken into Custody for Allegedly Stabbing His Gay Lover to Death

The St Andrew police have reported that they have taken an alleged ex-police officer into custody, in connection with the stabbing murder of another man, who is alleged to have been his gay lover, at an apartment in St Andrew, on Monday, June 7.

The deceased has since been identified as Williams Dewar, Information Technology Specialist and Director of Oakland Proprietors Limited, of Oakland Apartments in Constant Spring Road, St Andrew.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 2:30 pm, residents living on the Oakland Spring Apartment, stumbled upon Dewar’s body, and summoned them.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Dewar was discovered lying in a pool of blood inside the apartment, with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

Investigators also stated that a used condom and the suspect’s identification card were discovered near the businessman’s body.

He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his body removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Residents then told the police that the man now in custody was seen at Dewar’s apartment up to the time of his body being discovered.

Up to the time of his death, Dewar was said to be an assistant general manager of sales administration, partner relations and logistics at a reputable company, in Kingston.