Man Reporting on Condition of Bail Charged for Breaches of the Firearms Act

A Trelawny Farmer was arrested and charged for breaches of the Firearms Act, when he reported as a condition of his bail in another matter, at the Falmouth Police Station on Saturday, March 04.
Charged with Shooting with Intent, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and the Use of a Prohibited Weapon to Commit a Felony is 29-year-old Rushane Campbell otherwise called ‘Tman’, of Bounty Hall, Trelawny.
Reports are that Campbell was involved in a dispute with another family member on Wednesday March 01, when he left the location and returned with a firearm. He allegedly chased the family member and fired several shots at him. The man managed to escape injury and reported the incident to the police.
Campbell was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being finalised.