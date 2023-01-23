Man Purporting to be Licensed Firearm Holder Charged for Breaches of the Firearms Act

A man who declared to police that he is a licensed firearm holder was charged with breaches of the Firearms Act in Big Bridge, Little London, Westmoreland on Sunday, December 22, 2022.
Charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition is 36-year-old Jason Barrett of Rose Street in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland.
Reports from the Little London Police are that about 12:20 a.m., Barrett was seen at a shop with a bulge in his waistband. He was accosted and searched; one Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol with sixteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was taken from him. Barrett professed that he was a licensed firearm holder and that he had left his licence. Several attempts were made to confirm his status, including escorting him to his house. He then confessed that he was not the holder of a firearms’ licence.
Barrett was subsequently charged.
His court date is being finalised.