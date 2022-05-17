Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter After Shooting Girlfriend to Death Over a Kiss

Andre Bromfield, a delivery supervisor who was employed at Master Mac supermarket in Manchester, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after shooting and killing a 24-year-old woman he claimed humiliated him by allowing another man to kiss her.

Bromfield entered the plea yesterday (May 16) when he appeared before Manchester Circuit Court.

He was charged with murder after the shooting incident that occurred at the supermarket two years ago.

The sentencing date has been set for Tuesday, May 31.

According to reports, on December 31, 2019, Shantel Whyte, who worked as an inventory clerk at the supermarket, was in the lunchroom with Bromfield and others when she was approached by another male coworker who kissed her on the cheek.

Bromfield reportedly got up from his chair, drew his licensed firearm from his waist, and shot the woman after Whyte allegedly said the kiss should have been on her lips.

According to medical records submitted to the court, Whyte suffered a cranial cerebral injury as a result of several gunshot wounds to the face.

Bromfield, who turned himself in to police on January 1, 2020, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and murder. He pled not guilty to both counts.

The murder charge was later reduced to manslaughter after Bromfield stated in his caution statement that he was provoked by White.

“Me take up this girl and give her everything, build her all two bedroom house, pay off her credit card and me realise say she have another man… Me see this youth a kiss kiss her up and me talk to her and she a diss me up. Me just snap.”