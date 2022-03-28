Man Perished in Fire in St. Ann

Investigators in St. Ann are probing the circumstances surrounding a fire that claimed the life of a man in Old Folly, Discovery Bay in St. Ann on Friday, March 25.

Dead is Andrew Earle, otherwise called ‘Kevin’, of Jacks Lodge district, Discovery Bay in St. Ann.

Reports are that about 7:30 p.m., residents saw smoke and fire at the premises and alerted the police and the fire department. During the cooling down operation, Earle’s charred remains were seen among the debris.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.