Man Perish in Fatal Accident Along Florizel Glasspole Highway

The Rockfort police have confirmed that 47-year-old Tyrone Phillips, of May Pen, Clarendon, died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision, which occurred along a section of the Rockfort Mineral Bath, on Tuesday, May 11.

Reports from the police are that about 2:00 pm, Phillips was driving his vehicle, in an easterly direction, when he lost control of the vehicle which overturned in the vicinity of the Rockfort Mineral Bath property.

Phillips was assisted to hospital by other passing motorists, where he was treated and admitted.

He succumbed to his injuries, in late afternoon, while he was still at hospital.